Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 6.02% of Corner Growth Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $23,316,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $12,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $10,148,000. Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $8,594,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,364,000.

NASDAQ COOL traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.69. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,885. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

