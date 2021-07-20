Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 397,692 Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $2,079,000.

OTCMKTS EUCRU remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

