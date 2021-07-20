Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 413,900 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 413,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.12% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCIC. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at $4,414,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $736,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth about $1,840,000.

NASDAQ:HCIC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,866. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

