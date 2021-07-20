Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 609.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 1.00% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $34.19. 326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCYC. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,220 shares of company stock worth $6,263,476. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.