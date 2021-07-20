Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1,664.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,287 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.27. 23,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,093. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $131,880.00. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,523,544 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

