Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 29,713 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 272.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Woodward worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after purchasing an additional 62,668 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.83.

Woodward stock traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.23 and a 52 week high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

