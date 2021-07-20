Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 105,271 Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 105,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Rexnord at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rexnord by 223.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 611.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE RXN traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 12,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,996. Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXN. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Rexnord news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 67,061 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,353,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 675,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,757,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,174,877.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.