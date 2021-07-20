Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 521,989 KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 521,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 6.36% of KINS Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $750,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KINS Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,388,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,868,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Shares of KINZ stock remained flat at $$9.88 during trading on Tuesday. 263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,844. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

