Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,000 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Impinj at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,778 shares of company stock worth $639,131. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

PI traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. 2,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,333. The company has a market cap of $998.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

