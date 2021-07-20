Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,469 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $7,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

BLV stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.93. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.80 and a 52-week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

