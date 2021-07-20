Verition Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,039 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.05% of AECOM worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in AECOM by 514.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AECOM by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 346,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,832,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ACM stock traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, reaching $60.64. 2,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,388. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.65. AECOM has a twelve month low of $35.49 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. AECOM’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, boosted their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

