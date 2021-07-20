Verition Fund Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1,574.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,633 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.07% of UGI worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,925,000 after purchasing an additional 957,452 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,873,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,399,000 after acquiring an additional 98,251 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.82. 6,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,626. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

