Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $4.01 Million in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Foresight Acquisition stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 346,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,520. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

