Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $5.33 Million in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 539,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000.

Get Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit alerts:

Shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $10.28. 8,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,800. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.