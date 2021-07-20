Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 556,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Healthcare Services Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAR remained flat at $$9.67 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,978. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

