Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.67. 41,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,654. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock worth $30,617,013. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $235.22 price objective on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.68.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.