Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 49,233 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 340.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,233 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock worth $6,337,090. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.51. 43,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,083. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

