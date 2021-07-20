Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 550,000 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 4.98% of North Atlantic Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $995,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $9.74. 1,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,578. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.