Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 795,122 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 795,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,832,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 2.01% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUDS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MUDS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,707. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

