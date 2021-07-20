Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 117,427 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,123,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,427 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 367,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,023. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

