Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 176,529 Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,529 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,753,000. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,840,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,380,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,132,000.

OTCMKTS:HCARU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,212. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

