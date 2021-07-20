Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at $187,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $391.85. 57,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.