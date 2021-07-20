Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 584,300 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Exelon by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

EXC stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.15. 112,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,432,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

