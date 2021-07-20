Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 7,697 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 385,096 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of KRYS traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.75. 2,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,629. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.39 and a 12-month high of $87.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

