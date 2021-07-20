Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCLEU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.00. 16,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,207. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

