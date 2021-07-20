Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,533,599 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,416,369 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.18% of Verizon Communications worth $438,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 11,684 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 36,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 408,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,311,158. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.