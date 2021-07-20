Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,773 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vertiv worth $7,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Vertiv stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. 15,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,255. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

