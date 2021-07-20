VerusCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23,753.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00002294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $43.20 million and $23,753.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 26.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00095211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00136506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,766.23 or 1.00130371 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,338,701 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

