VIDT Datalink Trading 15.6% Lower This Week (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $14.67 million and approximately $970,897.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

