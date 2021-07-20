Vidulum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $197.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 20th. Vidulum has a market cap of $131,781.80 and approximately $197.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002393 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 79.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.