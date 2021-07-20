VIDY Market Cap Tops $14.91 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, VIDY has traded down 22% against the dollar. VIDY has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $509,610.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012175 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.59 or 0.00731373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.