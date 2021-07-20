VINchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173,103.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VINchain has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $173,103.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VIN is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

