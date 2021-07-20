Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Trading Down 7.3%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares traded down 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.98 and last traded at $30.04. 207,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 70,878,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.39.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 143,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

