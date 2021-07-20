Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Shares Down 3.9%

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 176.90 ($2.31). Approximately 1,847,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,055,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 184 ($2.40).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VMUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 200.37.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($65,651.95). Also, insider David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).

About Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

