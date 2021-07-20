Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,218 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.62. 137,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,056,538. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $472.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

