Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 126.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Caxton Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,120,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Visa by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $227,001.00. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

