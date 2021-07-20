Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Visa (NYSE:V) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Visa to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE V opened at $240.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

