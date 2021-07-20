VITE (VITE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.75 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, VITE has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0453 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $21.97 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,017,844,391 coins and its circulating supply is 485,273,280 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

