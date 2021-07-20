VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,468 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $13,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $8,529,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMW. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $413,467.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,080.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.