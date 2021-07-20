VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.91 million and $26,822.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 81.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

