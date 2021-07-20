Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 235 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been assigned a SEK 235 target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price target on Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

