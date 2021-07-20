Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 245 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 245 target price from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 243 price objective on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of SEK 239.67.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

