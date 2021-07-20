Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,977 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.45. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

