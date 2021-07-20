Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 3%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.94 and last traded at $14.99. 833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 152,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vor Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vor Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $555.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.00.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,314,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $288,444,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $49,706,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $46,318,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $35,917,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

