Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €48.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) received a €48.50 ($57.06) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.10 ($58.94).

Vossloh stock opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Tuesday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $708.72 million and a PE ratio of 30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

