Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 19.7% This Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $363.51 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00005496 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

Voyager Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.