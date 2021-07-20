Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00005324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $187,571.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00046937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012591 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.08 or 0.00755675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

