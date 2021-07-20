Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 3%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.00 and last traded at $14.06. Approximately 3,884 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,799,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

VUZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $925.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 2.45.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 137.70% and a negative return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the first quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

