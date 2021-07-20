VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

