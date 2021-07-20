Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Vystar Company Profile
