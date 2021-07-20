Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the June 15th total of 106,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,698,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vystar stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

